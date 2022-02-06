Kurt Angle’s Return To WWE TV Has Been Scrapped

Kurt Angle has confirmed that WWE’s plans to bring him back for a few weeks on TV have been scrapped.

On “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer said that he was informed of the news this past weekend at the Royal Rumble. Angle also made it clear that he did not sign a contract

“I went to the Royal Rumble,” Angle said. “The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up canceling it at the last second. But we went to the Rumble [and] my wife and I, we saw Kim Orton my wife’s best friend. We had a great time. We went to the Rumble and I also did some documentary interviews a day before [and] a photo op with the fans. But I want to make it clear, I’m not signed with the WWE. They weren’t gonna sign me anyway. It was gonna be a three week program. It got canceled, but you know my obligation is to the show — the Kurt Angle show and that’s it.”