KUSHIDA Comments On Not Being Cleared For NXT Tonight

As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal announced this evening that after a medical evaluation it was determined that NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA is not cleared to compete, and unable to defend his title against Roderick Strong on tonight’s NXT show. Regal then announced that The Diamond Mine will host an Open Challenge to kick off tonight’s NXT episode, as Strong still wanted to compete.

In an update, Kushida took to Twitter tonight and apologized to his fans for being unable to compete. He wrote-

“I’m sorry for everyone who was looking forward to tonight title match. Did not cleared the medical. I can’t do anything and I’m just stunned… I promise to be back on TV soon. Thank you for your support [folded hands emoji] @WWENXT”

There is still no word on why Kushida is out of action, but we will keep you updated.