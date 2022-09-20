Kushida Pulled From NJPW Event Due to Suspected Skin Disease

KUSHIDA will not be appearing at the next NJPW event. Because Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southern Japan over the weekend, New Japan Pro Wrestling was forced to cancel several of its scheduled events.

On September 21st, NJPW is going to pick up where they left off with their ‘Burning Spirit’ tour, but KUSHIDA will not be there because it is believed that he has a skin disease and has been pulled from the event.

The semi-main event was scheduled to be a ten-man tag, and KUSHIDA was expected to be a part of it. KUSHIDA had to miss an event on the 17th because he was sick with a fever, but the results of his COVID-19 antigen test were negative.

Here is NJPW’s announcement: