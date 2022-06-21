KUSHIDA Returns To NJPW

KUSHIDA has returned to NJPW, appearing at today’s New Japan Road event to confront IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori.

In the main event, Ishimori had just successfully defended his title against Hiromu Takahashi. KUSHIDA announced that he has signed with NJPW and will be spending the rest of his career with them.

KUSHIDA is a two-time Best of the Super Juniors winner and a six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He departed NJPW for WWE in 2019, although his contract with the company expired in April.