KUSHIDA Talks About Being Ready To Make History At IMPACT Rebellion

KUSHIDA is ready to make history.

Ahead of the upcoming IMPACT Rebellion 2023 pay-per-view, KUSHIDA spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote the show and discussed how he’s ready to make history by capturing the IMPACT World Championship.

This is the opportunity I need. I thank the gods of pro wrestling for giving it to me,” KUSHIDA stated about his match with Steve Maclin. “I’ve never gotten the top championship.”

KUSHIDA continued, “That means you are the face of the company. I want to be the driving force behind the company. I want to bring Impact all over the world. Wrestling for the world title is a dream. I can’t wait to make it come true.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.