KUSHIDA Talks About Wanting To Grow NJPW Popularity In U.S., Comments On Mercedes Mone

KUSHIDA is out to help spread the awareness-level and popularity of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) in the United States of America.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the NJPW veteran and former WWE Superstar spoke about this goal, and how he feels fellow former WWE performer Mercedes Mone, a.k.a. Sasha Banks, has helped with this effort.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how Mercedes helped usher in a great transition for NJPW: “Mercedes Moné had a match at Battle in the Valley in San Jose, and I think that was a great beginning for this. Japan still has a culture that cherishes tradition, so there are arguments both for and against the IWGP women’s championship. Japanese people don’t like ‘change.’ I want to create an atmosphere to challenge from junior heavyweight in 2023. We can change little by little. I think we can challenge and create change more in New Japan Pro-Wrestling America. That is why I chose this lifestyle that is back and forth between Japan and the U.S.”

On how he wants to transition to the heavyweight division: “It is great that we can challenge a lot of things in New Japan Pro-Wrestling America. That is why the top title says NJPW Strong Openweight championship, and KENTA has that. I think that title is very innovative for Japanese wrestlers. I am looking forward to Mercedes Moné’s reign, and I will show you that I can overturn the weight difference.”

On how he hopes to help grow the NJPW brand in America: “My goal was for myself before, and now I am carrying everybody’s goal so we make New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America bigger than ever. “It is a very exciting time for me, and I want to carry it on my back.”

Check out the complete KUSHIDA interview by visiting SI.com.