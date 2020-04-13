KUSHIDA Talks WWE Cruiserweight Division & Interim Championship Tournament

WWE NXT Superstar Kushida took to Twitter today and issued a statement on the upcoming eight-man tournament to crown a new interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Kushida said he doesn’t think the WWE cruiserweights have enough respect from fans around the world, and he hopes to change that. He also hopes to win the title and bring it back to Japan for the WWE tour scheduled for July.

“I think WWE’s CW/205 have not enough respect from fans around the world,” Kushida wrote. “I will work to change and I will do my best at any situation and environment. CW has more wrestling freedom compared to others so I am looking to PURORESU more wrestlers in WWE brand known. If I get this title, I want to take it back to homeland for Japan Tour in July. Not sure if the tour will be canceled. Not sure if I win this tournament. But these are two of my wishes. I want to make it happen. With the dark and negative news in the world, this is only thing I can do right now.”

As noted, the tournament is being held because current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK and unable to defend due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament begins this Wednesday on NXT with Kushida, Jack Gallagher, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Akira Tozawa, the debuting El Hijo del Fantasma, Jake Atlas, Tony Nese, and Drake Maverick.

WWE is currently scheduled to return to Japan for a July 2 live event in Osaka and shows in Yokohama on July 3 and July 4. The COVID-19 outbreak has not forced the cancellation of the tour as of this writing.

You can see Kushida’s full tweet below: