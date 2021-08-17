KUSHIDA Unable To Compete On Tonight’s NXT

NXT GM William Regal has announced that Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA is unable to compete on tonight’s NXT episode, and will not be defending the championship against Roderick Strong. Instead, the show will open with Strong hosting a Diamond Mine Open Challenge. Regal announced the following-

Unfortunately after a medical examination, officials learned @KUSHIDA_0904 is not cleared to compete tonight. When I informed @Malcolmvelli and @roderickstrong, they expressed Roderick’s desire to compete. Therefore, #WWENXT will begin with a #DiamondMine open challenge. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 17, 2021

In more NXT news for tonight, a Prime Target preview video will air for the Takeover 36 match between Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole.

In more NXT news for tonight, a Prime Target preview video will air for the Takeover 36 match between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole.

Here is the updated line up-

-Opening Segment: The Diamond Mine open challenge with Roderick Strong in action (KUSHIDA is out of action & will not be defending the Cruiserweight Championship against Strong)

-Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis vs. Robert Stone & Jessi Kamea

-Interview segment with Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

-Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

-MSK defend Tag Team Championship against Imperium

-Karrion Kross & Samoa Joe to face off

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson (Breakout Tournament Semifinals)

-Prime Target preview video for Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at TakeOver