KUSHIDA vs. Austin Theory Confirmed For Tonight, Johnny Gargano Update

It’s now been announced that WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano is out of action. As noted, Austin Theory took to Twitter last night and revealed that Gargano won’t be facing Kushida at Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event. He then challenged Kushida to a match on tonight’s NXT go-home show.

WWE has just confirmed Theory vs. Kushida for tonight’s show. They also noted that Gargano is out of action, but did not provide any further details. They wrote, “With Gargano out of action, what will this mean for NXT Takeover and the future of the North American Championship?”

There’s no word yet on if a new match will be announced for Takeover, but we will keep you updated. Below is the updated listing for tonight’s show:

-MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Dusty Classic Semi-finals)

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ciampa and Thatcher (Dusty Classic Semi-finals)

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell (Dusty Classic Semi-finals)

-Cameron Grimes returns to the ring

-Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA