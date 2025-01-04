Kyle Fletcher Discusses Missed Opportunities In AEW’s Grand Slam Promotions

AEW star Kyle Fletcher spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including the company not using Australian talent to promote next month’s Grand Slam special.

Fletcher said, “Yes, there were. Yeah, I don’t know how all the press works, to be honest. I think that’s very much like [an] above my pay grade type thing. I think it was surprising to me. If there were strays left off, why would you not advertise that? We all had that thought. Regardless, it’s just crazy that it’s going to happen. I think getting caught up in the little things like that is a bit silly. I think just the fact that it’s even happening is like, years ago, I wouldn’t have expected anything like this to happen. So I’m just grateful and blessed that it is.”

