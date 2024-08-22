Kyle Fletcher Wants Atlantis JR. Rematch In Australia, Talks CMLL Grand Prix

On the August 21 episode of CMLL Informa, AEW star Kyle Fletcher appeared as a guest.

This continued the long trend over the past several weeks of AEW talent appearing on the weekly CMLL news-style studio show.

During his appearance, Fletcher was asked which country he would want to have the rematch against Atlantis Jr. in.

“I think, well, Grand Prix on Friday, my number one goal apart from winning this trophy is to eliminate Atlantis Jr. that puts 1-1,” Fletcher started. “That sets us up for the rematch.”

He continued, “I think it needs to happen in Australia. I’ve wrestled on his home turf, it’s only fair that I get the home turf advantage, and then we see who comes out the victor. It’s gonna be me; I promise.”