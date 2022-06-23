Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish Both Out of Action Due to Injuries

During the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the Forbidden Door PPV. Khan brought up how both Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are injured at the moment:

“We’re going to make the best of a bad situation with injuries. A long list of big stars out. Now, with another injury, you have Bullet Club coming together to get some revenge on Sting & Darby. Kyle O’Reilly, getting taken out by Sting, that’s a real life legitimate injury and Kyle O’Reilly is out, not sure how long, but it’s a big loss and we were not expecting that. He had been on fire for the company, it’s a big deal to lose Kyle O’Reilly. With Fish and O’Reilly being out, Fish just had a great main event with Darby on Rampage, that’s another big loss for the company, Fish, we expect back sooner from that ankle injury than O’Reilly with his injuries. Neither one is available for the pay-per-view. Kyle O’Reilly, we hope to get back soon. Bobby Fish, I know is going to be back soon.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)