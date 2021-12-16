Kyle O’Reilly Debuting With AEW In The Near Future?

Former WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O’Reilly may have teased his AEW debut on Twitter.

Last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite featured a backstage segment with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks, where Cole teased that next week’s Christmas edition of Dynamite will include “the best Christmas present that you guys could ever ask for.”

Cole added, “Trust me, you guys are going to love this!”

Cole delivered the promo while holding a gift box, telling his stablemates that they get to unwrap a special Christmas present next week.

O’Reilly took to Twitter and apparently responded to Cole’s promo by tweeting a GIF of Brad Pitt asking, “What’s in the box?” The GIF is from the Se7en movie.

O’Reilly captioned the tweet with the “eyes” emoji.

There’s no word on if AEW has had talks with O’Reilly but after leaving WWE last week, he is a free agent and able to work with anyone he wants.

You can see the related posts below. Stay tuned for more.