Kyle O’Reilly Discusses His Hiatus Due To Covid-19 and NXT Title Opportunity

Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke to the New York Post to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Challenging NXT Champion Finn Balor: “I think it’s going to be a huge test for me in the sense of he’s a guy I’ve looked up to for a while and admired from afar and been a fan of. I mean, what’s not to like about Finn Balor? He’s got all the tools and he’s NXT champion for a reason because he’s freaking good. A lot of what I do in this industry and in my career, it is a personal test, it’s about personal growth. I plan on beating Finn as efficiently as possible, but I know just being able to hang with Finn is something that I’ll be able to hang my hat on and be proud of that I was able to do.”

Going on hiatus during COVID-19 outbreak: “As for everybody, it’s been a weird few months, it’s been a weird year. At first, when this whole thing broke out it was scary for the reasons like you said, health being a huge part of that. As we learned more about what going on, I became more confident. As time progressed, I started chomping at the bit to return. You could only do so many garage workouts in a day to keep the cabin fever away. After a while, I was ready to come back. The company had my health in their best interest. They weren’t going to risk anything with me. Once the opportunity finally came around to come back, all the precautions had been taken and continue to be taken. I felt confident and yeah, it was a long few months. I was ready to come back a lot sooner, but that’s the way things work out and I’m glad to be finally back.”