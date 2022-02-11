Kyle O’Reilly Expected To Return To AEW Storylines Soon

The AEW storyline with reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish), Adam Cole and The Young Bucks is expected to resume in the near future.

A new report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Fish and O’Reilly have not been coming out with Cole and The Bucks because O’Reilly was given some time off when he and his wife welcomed their first child on Monday, January 17. The storyline is expected to continue when O’Reilly returns to work.

O’Reilly has not appeared on AEW TV since the January 14 edition of Rampage for Cole’s win over Trent Beretta. Fish appeared during the January 26 Beach Break show for Cole’s Lights Out loss to Orange Cassidy, but O’Reilly was not there. Fish returned to TV for the February 7 edition of “Dark: Elevation” for a win over Robert Anthony.

O’Reilly has wrestled just one match since debuting with AEW in mid-December, and that was the six-man match on the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on December 29, which saw Cole, Fish and O’Reilly defeat Beretta, Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. Fish has worked 14 matches since debuting back in October.