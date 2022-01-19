Kyle O’Reilly Makes Announcement Regarding The Birth of His Daughter

Kyle O’Reilly wrote the following on his Instagram account:

January 17, 2022 was the most important and amazing day of my life. Welcome to the world Janie Elizabeth Greenwood. Named after my late Mother who wanted to be a Granny more than anything, I am so proud to be your Dad. Life is so precious and beautiful! You share a birthday with some amazingly influential and positive people including Michelle Obama, Betty White, Muhammad Ali and Jim Carrey plus you were born on MLK day during a full moon. That is some wildly positive energy right there! Can’t wait to watch you grow up ❤️❤️❤️ “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.” -Robert Munsch