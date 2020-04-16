Kyle O’Reilly Misses NXT Tapings Due To Diabetes & CoronaVirus Risk

As noted, Kyle O’Reilly was not present for last night’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The main event saw Roderick Strong fill in for O’Reilly, teaming with Bobby Fish for a loss to NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and his temporary partner Timothy Thatcher. O’Reilly hasn’t appeared since the March 11 NXT episode.

It was noted on commentary last night that O’Reilly was absent because he’s not currently medically cleared due to an injury.

In an update, O’Reilly missed the show because he’s diabetic, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Bringing O’Reilly in to work would be too risky because of the coronavirus pandemic.