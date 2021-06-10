Kyle O’Reilly On Who He Wants To Face In WWE NXT, Wanting To Emulate Sean Waltman

WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with Fightful Select. They released the following early notes from the interview:

* He’s fine with Adam Cole weaseling his way into the “Takeover: In Your House” main event on Sunday

* He said he’s “curious and excited” about possibly facing NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida in the future, and bringing that match to a new audience

* Regarding last year’s WarGames match, O’Reilly said he was told a few days before the initial announcement that The Undisputed Era would be in the match against Team McAfee. He said he wanted to emulate WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman in WCW, by bumping heavy in the WarGames match

O’Reilly will participate in Sunday’s “Takeover: In Your House” Fatal 5 Way main event with NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano.

