Kyle O’Reilly Provides Update After Post-NXT Angle Last Night

Kyle O’Reilly took to Twitter today and issued a statement on what happened after last night’s WWE NXT episode went off the air.

As noted, last night’s NXT show went off the air after Adam Cole attacked O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor. O’Reilly was superkicked at ringside, and then dropped on the steel ring steps with a Brainbuster. There was some concern that O’Reilly was legitimately injured after he was stretchered away after the show went off the air, and a fan tweeted photos of the stretcher job. The fan noted that O’Reilly appeared to be legitimately knocked out and hurt, but it was later reported by WrestlingInc that O’Reilly was OK as he was responsive backstage after the show, and that the stretcher job was just part of selling the show-closing angle.

O’Reilly thanked fans for checking in on him today and played up the attack angle with Cole, noting that he was placed on the stretcher out of concern for his neck. O’Reilly added that the betrayal by Cole was worse, and he plans on coming back stronger with a thirst for revenge from his former brother in The Undisputed Era.

“Thanks everyone for checking in, your love and support truly means the World. I was placed on a stretcher last night out of concern for my neck after receiving a brainbuster on the steps. Thankfully I can move around somewhat OK today but I may need some time to heal. As much as that hurt and sucked last night, the betrayal was worse. Coming back from this stronger and with a thirst for revenge. Best served cold,” O’Reilly wrote.

For those who missed it, Cole took to Twitter after last night’s show and said he did what needed to be done. “What needed to be done,” he wrote.

