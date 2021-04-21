Kyle O’Reilly To Challenge NXT Champion Karrion Kross?

Kyle O’Reilly vs. WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross is being teased as the next top feud for the NXT brand.

Tonight’s NXT opening segment saw Kyle O’Reilly make his first appearance since winning the Unsanctioned Match over Adam Cole at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event. O’Reilly ended up getting into it with Cameron Grimes, which set up the main event, but his promo included a shot at Kross. O’Reilly talked about finding his killer instinct, which is needed to be at the top of NXT, and how he might take that killer instinct into battle against the most dominant force NXT has seen. He then said he’s “got time” in a reference to Kross. Before he could continue, Grimes interrupted the segment. O’Reilly was later shown walking to the ring for his main event win over Grimes when he stopped at Kross and Scarlett, who were learning against the wall in the back. Kross and O’Reilly had a brief staredown as Kross smirked, and O’Reilly kept walking to the ring.

Kross re-tweeted a post from the official NXT account that said we need the O’Reilly vs. Kross match. He also referenced O’Reilly’s promo in another tweet.

“Killer… Instinct. #WWENXT,” Kross wrote.

There’s no word on when O’Reilly vs. Kross might take place. Both Superstars are currently without a feud following their big wins at Takeover. O’Reilly won the Unsanctioned Match over Cole and Kross won the NXT Title from Finn Balor.