Kyle O’Reilly Undergoes Neck Surgery During AEW In-Ring Hiatus

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly has indicated that he recently underwent neck surgery.

O’Reilly took to Instagram Stories and posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, as seen in the screenshots below. He then posted another image, this time of a Ford Fusion car advertisement, but the word “Ford” has been replaced with “neck,” indicating that he recently underwent neck fusion surgery.

“Eating a spoon of p-butter for my health [thumbs up emoji],” O’Reilly captioned the hospital photo.

O’Reilly hasn’t wrestled since the June 8 edition of AEW Dynamite, when he won a Casino Battle Royale to earn a match against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, which Moxley won.

O’Reilly made an appearance on the August 3 Dynamite, in which The Undisputed Elite’s O’Reilly, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish took on The Young Bucks, but the trio has not been seen since. Fish became a free agent this week after his contract expired on Wednesday and was not renewed, while Cole remains out with a reported concussion. Cole and O’Reilly are still under contract with AEW for five years.

In an early July interview, O’Reilly stated that he has been working injured for several years, and that these nagging injuries have been “pretty bad” for the past five years, dating back to his WWE NXT run. He went on to say that he was “really banged up” in his last few AEW matches and that he might not be back in the ring for a while.

During an interview earlier this summer, AEW President Tony Khan stated that they didn’t know how long O’Reilly would be out, but that it was a “big loss” for the company and one that they weren’t expecting.