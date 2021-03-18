Kylie Rae Announced For Return To The Ring At Warrior Wrestling Event

Kylie Rae is set to make her return to pro wrestling in June. Warrior Wrestling out of Chicago has announced that Rae will defend her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title on Saturday, June 5 at the first event in The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series. There is no word yet on who her challenger will be.

Kylie has not wrestled since the October 13 Impact Wrestling episode, where she defeated Kimber Lee. She made headlines back in 2019 when she became the first women’s wrestler signed by AEW. She left the promotion after wrestling just one match, which was the Fatal 4 Way at Double Or Nothing 2019. That match also featured Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, and the winner, Britt Baker. Rae ended up going to Impact soon after leaving AEW, where she feuded with Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She was scheduled to challenge Purrazzo at the Bound For Glory 2020 pay-per-view, but she did not appear. Rae announced a few days later that she was “unwell” and was no longer a pro wrestler. Rae won the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title from Tessa Blanchard back on September 12 of last year. She made her first successful title defense over Madison Rayne on September 26. She has not defended the title since then.

The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series is a “collection of outdoor, socially-distanced, safe” pro wrestling events that will be hosted on Marian Catholic’s Dave Mattio Field in Chicago Heights, IL. The first event will be held on June 5, which will feature Rae’s return. The other two shows will take place on Saturday, July 17 and a date to be determined in August. Other wrestlers announced for the June 5 show include Warrior Wrestling Champion Trey Miguel, Brian Pillman Jr., Brian Cage, Thunder Rosa, and IWTV Champion Lee Moriarty, among others. Matches and more talent will be announced in the coming weeks.