Kylie Rae Signs Contract With Impact

Kylie Rae is sticking with Impact Wrestling for the long term, signing a new deal with the company. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Rae has agreed to a long-term contract following Rae’s defeat of Cassandra Golden.

Rae debuted with Impact in October of last year at Impact All Glory. It appeared as if she was staying with AEW last year but following much rumors & speculation she requested her release after just a few months.