La Faccion Ingobernable Arrives in AEW, Merchandise Revealed

La Facción Ingobernable has arrived in AEW.

Andrade El Idolo and Rey Fenix squared off in the opening of Friday night’s pre-recorded AEW Rampage episode on TNT. While Jose and Alex Abrahantes brawled in the ring, distracting the referee, former ROH World Champion Rush came down during the match and struck Fenix with a low blow.

After Rush attacked, Andrade used the Hammerlock DDT to finish the match with a pin. After the match, Rush and Andrade made the reunion official by wearing the new AEW t-shirts you can see below and posing together with their fists up. Jose posed alongside them. After the match, Fenix was also unmasked, but Penta Oscuro sprinted after him and used his shovel to make the save.

Rush made his AEW debut on May 29 during the company’s most recent Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, when Andrade expressed his tiredness of losing and being linked with losers. He then welcomed Rush to AEW as his “new business partner”. Although they were still “under talks and negotiations” and there were “just dates” booked at the time, rather than a full-time contract, he said he was grateful to AEW President Tony Khan for the opportunity. Rush said in an early June interview that his current goal is AEW, and he is working with the company and that he wants to compete against all the biggest performers.

Rush and Andrade had connections going back to their time with the Ingobernables stable in CMLL and before that. From 2010 to 2015, they participated in a lot of CMLL matches both together and against one another.

Late in August 2021, Rush was sidelined after sustaining a knee injury while performing for ROH. He started wrestling again in late April, but he hasn’t done anything since. Rush’s first ROH World Title reign, which began in 2019, only lasted 77 days, but his second and final reign, which lasted 498 days, is the longest single reign in company history.

