LA Knight Addresses His Feud With Bray Wyatt And Their WWE Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match

WWE star LA Knight recently spoke with The UK Metro for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

Feud with Bray Wyatt:

“It’s a challenge in a lot of ways, because it’s out of my wheelhouse, a lot of the more spooky stuff. But at the same time, when you can get out of your comfort zone a little bit and do some different things, that’s how you grow, that’s how things get better. And also when you can adapt and make things work like that, it also just… I guess speaks to your own abilities, and kind of that whole thing, for the SmackDown audience, helped put me on the map.”

The Pitch Black match:

“Well, I don’t think anybody really knew what the hell to expect. I didn’t know what to expect until, honestly, when we got there. It was an unusual set up. Just the whole thing was out of the ordinary. And even just as far as what we knew to expect – completely not present until we got there