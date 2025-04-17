LA Knight Breaks Silence On Backstage Royal Rumble Reports

WWE United States Champion LA Knight spoke with Gorilla Position about various topics, including his initial unawareness of the heat he had following the Royal Rumble premium live event last February.

Knight said, “He had to leave because the show was over. At some point, everybody has to go home. He stormed out? I didn’t even know. No idea. I got to the back, I got the monitor, I saw the rest of the deal. He was already back there before I was. His ass got tossed already. I didn’t know anything about it. I didn’t know anything about it until I was sitting at home Sunday night and somebody sent me an article. I was like, ‘Ah, that’s interesting.’”

On how things were handled:

“I can’t tell you the inner workings here, but there were some conversations had, I will tell you that.”

