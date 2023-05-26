LA Knight Chants At WWE Night Of Champions Press Conference “Haven’t Gone Unnoticed”

As PWMania.com previously reported, LA Knight is one of the names being floated for the 2023 Money in the Bank ladder match.

While Triple H was speaking to fans at the WWE Night of Champions press conference in Saudi Arabia, fans chanted for LA Knight.

According to WWE insider @BoozerRasslin, Triple H “100%” noticed the chants. While unconfirmed, there was apparently some thought given to adding a LA Knight match to the Night of Champions Kickoff show due to positive fan reactions.

“The crowd reactions to LA Knight haven’t gone unnoticed. As we mentioned last month, while nothing is concrete, Knight’s name has been tossed around as a potential Money in the Bank winner,” WRKDWrestling stated.