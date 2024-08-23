LA Knight Discusses Meeting Kevin Nash Backstage After Their Past Shots At Each Other

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was mentioned by LA Knight on the September 8, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. Knight mocked Nash’s “look at the adjective – play” WCW promo in June 1996. Nash previously accused Knight of being “an absolute rip off” of The Rock.

Nash openly commented on meeting Knight backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2024, while Knight recounted the encounter in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Knight said, “It’s funny because he came up while I was sitting in catering, talking to a couple of guys, and he came up, and I felt this hand on my back, and he said hello and we talked for a minute.”

“He was asking about the match, and everything was cool and hunky dory. I am a mirror in a lot of ways – I give back whatever I receive. We could talk trash, and whatever he says on the podcast or what I say here and there, it could go either way. If he had come in talking, you know, craziness or whatever, I’d have probably responded in that regard. But he was a sweetheart, and I was a sweetheart right back.”