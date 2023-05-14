LA Knight Gets Partner For Match On Next Week’s SmackDown, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

During this week’s SmackDown Lowdown post-show for the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program, the company announced Rick Boogs as the partner for LA Knight in his battle against The Street Profits for next week’s show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Grayson Waller debuts The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown with guest AJ Styles

* Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince debut on SmackDown vs. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* The Usos vs. The LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions title match