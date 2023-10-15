LA Knight Lays Out Roman Reigns At Saturday’s WWE Supershow Live Event

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns did a promo segment with John Cena, which led to LA Knight coming out and trading words with him until Jimmy Uso tried to attack him from behind. However, Knight tossed Jimmy out of the ring, Reigns back away and exited the ring.

On Saturday night, The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion retained his title over Sami Zayn in the main event of WWE’s Supershow live event from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, in his first match since defeating Jey Uso at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

Following the match, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso assaulted Zayn. LA Knight came up with the save and hit the BFT finisher to send the crowd home happy.

Reigns’ next match, as previously announced, will take place on November 4 in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel. He is also advertised for SmackDown on October 27th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Although not confirmed, it appears that WWE is preparing for a Reigns vs. Knight match, possibly at Crown Jewel.

