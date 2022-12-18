LA Knight Looks Back Favorably On His Run In WWE NXT

LA Knight recently joined USA Insider for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about his run in NXT, winning the Million Dollar Championship and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On competing for and winning the Million Dollar Championship in NXT: “I mean bringing back Ted Dibiase’s Million Dollar Championship … I mean that’s crazy! It’s a championship that only what, maybe five or six guys in total have ever held and now you’re being told that it’s going to be introduced and up for grabs — that was pretty wild.”

On how he will remember his time in NXT for a long time: “Then you go into the fall and the winter and all of a sudden the crowd is starting to jump on my side. It was just a good, amazing ride. It was quick, it was only a year, but man, “NXT” is something I’m going to remember for a long time.”

