La Knight Officially Debuts on WWE Smackdown as Max Dupri

LA Knight made his official WWE SmackDown debut in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce on the May 20th episode of WWE SmackDown. LA Knight is now known as Max Dupri, stated his firm, Maximum Male Models, was hunting for a superstar who could headline Paris Fashion Week and WrestleMania. Before she was ousted as an authority figure, Sonya Deville signed him to a contract, Dupri revealed.

Mace and Mansoor were members of Dupri’s agency in recent dark match segments.