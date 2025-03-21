LA Knight On How Working With Roman Reigns Affected His WWE Momentum

WWE United States Champion LA Knight spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling on a number of topics, including the effect working with Roman Reigns had on his career.

Knight said, “I think it did a little bit of all that. I think it took me in a few different directions. I think it optically in a way elevated me and I think also optically in a way it also kind of set me back a little bit to where I had to do a little bit of a rebuild back in the winter and spring time of last year. I think that’s just by virtue of the way it was all kind of set up and the way it was done. Ultimately, Crown Jewel was a nice payoff, so that was pretty good. Yeah, yeah.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)