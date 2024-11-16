LA Knight On WWE Promos: ‘Sometimes I Get Myself In Trouble’

WWE United States Champion “The Mega Star” LA Knight spoke with SPORTbible on a number of topics, including how his improvisational approach when it comes to promos in the company sometimes gets him in a bit of trouble.

Knight said, “Sometimes I get myself in trouble because I like to work a little more off the cuff and sometimes they [WWE management] like a little structure. I try to meet them in the middle on that and for me, I want to listen and react instead of thinking of all this prefab. It didn’t feel right to me. If I want to be as authentic as I can be and connect with everybody out there, I need to listen. Instead of going out there pre-planned, just being able to be authentically me has been a godsend. Sometimes I have to meet them in the middle but for the most part, they’re like, ‘We’ll let you do your thing but just don’t push it.’”