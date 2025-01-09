LA Knight On WWE’s Shift To More International Events And Fewer Domestic Dates

Top WWE star LA Knight spoke with WittyWhitter about several topics, including the company’s touring schedule, which has had fewer domestic dates and more international events.

Knight said, “It’s crazy, too, because we’ve slowed down the domestic live events here in the U.S. It’s like you’d figure, ‘oh, well, that’s great. We’re going to get a little more time at home.’ No, because it’s been so much more international. I mean, we did two UK tours or two, I think it was two UK tours within a matter of like two or three weeks, just back in October, November. One, I think we were somewhere in Europe, Germany, Brussels, a couple other places like a month before that. Been everywhere around the world and back in such a small amount of time. I mean, Japan in July, everywhere. I can keep going. It doesn’t stop. There’s not a lot of lulls. It’s crazy because, I mean, I’m not even sure that we’ve been this regularly worldwide. I know I think back to when I was a kid and randomly be in Kuwait or South Africa or something like that. But now it’s like it’s such a regular thing now, multiple times per year to be in very different parts of the world that give us a very different flavor to what we do, which is really cool.”

You can check out Knight’s comments in the video below.

