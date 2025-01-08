LA Knight Opens Up About Becoming A Fan Favorite In 2023

Top WWE star LA Knight spoke with WittyWhitter about several topics, including why he became a fan favorite in 2023.

Knight said, “Short answer, I don’t know. I really don’t know. because, I mean, if you look at everything that was going on at the time when that rise really started happening, the only thing I could really attribute it to was just taking advantage of some of the time that I had when I was doing the whole deal with Bray Wyatt. But at the time, still, it was kind of like, we don’t know about this guy. But it seems like once I got out of that, I didn’t really have any direction. For months, there was nothing happening with me. But somehow in that time is when, oh, wait a minute. I think we kind of like this guy. I don’t know what it was, but clearly I must have been making the most of my time. Because I wasn’t doing a damn thing. So something was hitting. I don’t know what it is, and I can’t attribute it to anything.”

You can check out Knight’s comments in the video below.

