LA Knight Pitches Usher To Perform “Yeah” For His WWE WrestleMania 40 Entrance

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE star LA Knight recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including how music legend Usher should perform his hit single “Yeah” for Knight’s entrance at WrestleMania 40.

Knight said, “Wait a minute. Can we get this set up? Is he coming to WrestleMania for my entrance or what?… I’m coming out and I’m [performing ‘Yeah’] with him. Let’s go.”

You can check out Knight’s comments below.


(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

