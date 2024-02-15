LA Knight Pitches Usher To Perform “Yeah” For His WWE WrestleMania 40 Entrance

WWE star LA Knight recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including how music legend Usher should perform his hit single “Yeah” for Knight’s entrance at WrestleMania 40.

Knight said, “Wait a minute. Can we get this set up? Is he coming to WrestleMania for my entrance or what?… I’m coming out and I’m [performing ‘Yeah’] with him. Let’s go.”

You can check out Knight’s comments below.

LA Knight want Usher to perform at WrestleMania, and he wants to perform with him. YEAH! pic.twitter.com/242JSAgYPx — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) February 14, 2024



