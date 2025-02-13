LA Knight Questions The Growing Presence Of Celebrities In WWE

Top WWE star LA Knight appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss several topics, including the company’s use of celebrity talents.

Knight said, “I think personally you got to be a little choosy with who’s going to come in and get that physical involvement just because of the fact that not everybody’s got an athletic bone in their body.”

On his only calm about celebrities in wrestling:

“If you go around to any wrestling school on any given day, you’ll see a whole lot of that. You got to wonder ‘Why do you think you could do this? Why are you doing this? Why are you even setting foot in a ring, you have not a single athletic bone in your body.’ Not everybody can do this. My one qualm with having too many celebrities do this is that it gives people the idea that anybody can do this. Not anybody can do this. Very few people can do this and do it well.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.