LA Knight Reacts Once Again To Comparisons To The Rock: “It Doesn’t Matter”

Let me talk to ya …

LA Knight recently talked to his fans during a new interview with Inside The Ropes, where he was once again asked about the comparisons he constantly receives to WWE Attitude Era standouts and legends Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“It doesn’t matter,” Knight said when asked about the constant comparisons. “I’ve heard that since the very beginning. I’ve heard that since I started in 2003. You know, when I first started, people would say, ‘Oh, he sounds like The Rock or he sounds like Austin, or even my very first set of gear, I think it was like my second set of gear when I was in Ohio, I had red and yellow, ‘Oh, he’s being Hulk Hogan.’ Everybody’s always going to make a comparison of some sort.”

Knight continued, “I’m 100% influenced by those guys, absolutely. I’m influenced by Flair. I’m influenced by Savage. I’m influenced by Jake the Snake. I’m influenced by other entities outside of wrestling. I’m influenced by musical artists and by actors. So I mean, yeah, all that stuff’s in there. At the end of the day, you put all that together, you get that conglomeration, you got yourself LA Knight. I got to tell you what. Look at what I’m doing and people say that maybe my cadence sounds like somebody, or maybe my tone sounds like somebody. Brother, I’m watching people do gimmicks from 20 years ago just straight up, hand signals and exact catchphrases and dressing just like the guys and all this kind of stuff to where it’s like, wait a minute, I’m getting called out?”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.