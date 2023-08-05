LA Knight Recalls Conversation He Had With WWE Management In 2021

WWE star LA Knight recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics including a conversation he had with WWE management back in 2001.

Knight said, “When I first came back in 2021, I said, ‘Look, here’s the deal,’ I said, ‘If you feel like I’m not getting over after three months, get me out of there.’ That’s how confident I was that just in a short amount of time, I’m gonna make this happen. I know how to do this. I’ve been around it long enough to make that happen and you know, I had a little more help in NXT at least as far as billing and the way I was kind of used and whatnot. It’s been a little bit more of a struggle up here but somehow, some way, here we are.”

