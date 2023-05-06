LA Knight Receives Big Babyface Reaction Before WWE SmackDown Went On The Air (Video)

Watching the videos below should put to rest any lingering doubts about LA Knight’s popularity in Puerto Rico.

Knight has received positive crowd reactions on SmackDown and at live events in recent months, and Friday night was no exception. Butch faced Knight in a dark match, and he once again came across as a top guy.

Knight is widely regarded as a leading contender for the Money In The Bank briefcase in July.

The fan reactions are the best indicator of how much over someone the organic fan reactions for him may push management to move him up the card.