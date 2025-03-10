LA Knight has been one of WWE’s most prolific wrestlers for the better part of the past few years. Very few superstars on the roster have the ability to captivate and entertain an audience the way Knight does. Knight finally got his chance at Summerslam 2024 when he defeated Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Knight went on to hold the title for 118 days, before he dropped the championship to a returning Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series 2024. Nakamura held the championship for 97 days while fans clamored for Knight to get the championship back. Thankfully, on this past episode of Friday Night Smackdown, he did just that.

LA Knight Regaining The United States Championship Was The Right Call

The return of Shinsuke Nakamura was very entertaining and all-around fun in the beginning. He returned with a new and much darker side that fans had never seen before. Unfortunately for Knight, this return meant the United States Championship was going to be taken off of him and given to Nakamura.

While creative has improved a great deal under Triple H, there are a few key areas which still need some improvement. Whether it’s the lack of stories in the women’s division, or the overall booking of the now former U.S. Champion, somethings still have to change.

Nakamura is one of the best professional wrestlers of this generation, but for whatever reason it just hasn’t translated over well to the WWE. However, keeping the championship on Nakamura would just be a disservice for him, and also the entire WWE.

Since winning the United States Championship, Nakamura defended the championship successfully once, but in total twice. As a matter of face, Nakamura has only had two televised matches, not including taking part in the Royal Rumble this year. This is just downright awful.

Triple H and the WWE did a fantastic job at building up the Intercontinental Championship over the past few years. With the record-breaking reign by Gunther, to the current champion Bron Breakker running through everyone, the Intercontinental Championship has been revitalized and has reached new heights.

Now, it’s time to do that for the United States Championship. LA Knight is the perfect guy to make the championship mean something again. With the likes of Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Braun Strowman, and other great young talents, the United States Championship will certainly be in good hands on the blue brand.

With Knight still being one of the most over talents in the entire WWE, this was absolutely the right move to put the United States Championship back on him. Knight can be the one to usher in a new era, and can start the revitalization of the United States Championship.