La Knight Reportedly Getting A Bigger Push After WWE WrestleMania 39

LA Knight has received a lot of attention recently.

People in positions of power in WWE are said to be very pleased with his work and the crowd reactions he is receiving at live events, according to WrestlingNews.co.

Knight was one of the names brought back several months ago by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and the belief is that Levesque intends to do more with Knight after WrestleMania 39.

It is uncertain if this means he’ll be in line for a title match with whoever is the WWE Champion. It’s worth noting that Knight faced Cody Rhodes in singles action on this week’s edition of RAW. It is possible that WWE will schedule Knight vs. Rhodes again in the future.

It was also reported that people in the company were very pleased with how Knight handled the creative for his feud with Bray Wyatt. Some thought the storyline would harm him, but he ran with everything that was presented to him, and his efforts were noticed.

At live events, Knight has received a positive reaction from the crowd.