LA Knight Reveals Walking Dead-Inspired Faction Idea Pitched To WWE

Top WWE star LA Knight spoke with WittyWhitter about several topics, including a Walking Dead-style faction he pitched to the company a few years ago.

Knight said, “I had thought about this before, actually. I pitched this a few years ago, where i was like, I kind of want guys who are almost downtrodden, who have a lot of potential, but haven’t really been used necessarily to the top of the potential. I don’t know who those would be now, I think I had names years ago when I was in NXT because I almost wanted to have this… you could say cult. But I was almost thinking of, this was back thinking about like The Walking Dead, like The Saviors or something. One guy at the front, and then there’s a lot of guys who are just like, ‘all right, wait, this guy is going to be able to get me what I want. I will do anything for him.’ Kind of an idea. Other than that, I haven’t really put much thought into it, but I mean, if you were going to do like a big three, Miami Heat LeBron super team or something like that, you know, probably, I don’t know, me and Cody and Roman or something.”

You can check out Knight’s comments in the video below.

