LA Knight Segment Reportedly Scrapped From WWE WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley were supposed to square off at WWE WrestleMania 39, but the match had to be scrapped because of Wyatt’s illness.

On Friday’s SmackDown, Lashley triumphed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He said he was open to facing anyone and wanted a WrestleMania match after the match.

On social media, Lashley continued to push his open challenge. He also made an appearance on WrestleMania Sunday, where he came out in dress clothes holding the Andre The Giant trophy.

On the second night of WrestleMania 39, LA Knight was supposed to appear with Lashley in a segment, but that plan was scrapped, according to WRKD Wrestling. What transpired is unknown. It should be noted that Knight had promised a LA Knight moment for WrestleMania.

WRKD Wrestling notes, “A noticeable on-screen absence from this weekend’s #WrestleMania was LA Knight, even after saying, “WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment!” We’re told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made.”

Vince McMahon oversaw operations at Monday’s RAW, where he made adjustments both before and during the show, and he was backstage at WrestleMania, and Friday’s SmackDown. He might have decided to scrap this Knight segment.