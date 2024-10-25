LA Knight Talks About Possible Matches For Himself At WrestleMania 41

LA Knight vs. John Cena.

Or Cody Rhodes.

Or GUNTHER.

These are three options listed by “The Mega Star” when asked who he would like to stand across the ring from on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2025.

Featured below is an excerpt from the WWE United States Champion’s appearance on Beef Vegan Presents on Rock 102.1 KFMA where he elaborates:

“Man, there’s so many different ways you can go. I mean, I look at the fact that WrestleMania’s gonna be John Cena’s last WrestleMania. Could it be me against John Cena for that United States Championship? I don’t know. Will I even be the United States Champion by then? It could be. If I was gonna fantasy book, I would probably do a title vs. title, me versus Cody, or maybe even me versus Gunther. I’m looking for the champions. I want the world championship, I want the WWE Championship, and so for me, again, it’s always that progression. Let’s continue moving up, let’s continue moving forward. I think we could do some special things, whether it was Cena, whether it was with Gunther, or whether it was with Cody. Then again, the crazy thing about this career, especially since being in WWE, it’s just that there are things that I haven’t even thought about or didn’t even know existed as options for me, that have presented themselves. You never know, especially between now and April, anything could happen.”

