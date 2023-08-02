LA Knight Tops WWE Merchandise Sales For July

Fans have backed LA Knight and want to see him get the credit he deserves based on his performance on WWE television, whether on the microphone or in the ring.

As previously stated, Knight’s new push is expected to begin following the August 5th SummerSlam PLE. Knight is said to be bad at backstage politics and has a reputation for irritating some people.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics compiled a list of the top WWE merchandise sellers in WWE for the month of July, as seen below.

The list is topped by LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and The Bloodline.

1. LA Knight (Items in top 10 daily: 74) [reverse rank value: 6219]

2. Cody Rhodes (19) [4155]

3. The Usos (38) [3807]

4. Roman Reigns (16) [3280]

5. Stone Cold Steve Austin (13) [2485]

6. nWo (20) [2377]

7. SummerSlam (26) [2367]

8. Rhea Ripley (23) [2003]

9. John Cena (5) [1771]

10. Seth Freakin Rollins (3) [1229]

Knight also has two of the best selling t-shirts while also having three of the best six selling shirts.

1. Men’s Black LA Knight YEAH! T-Shirt (Days in top 10: 26) [reverse rank value: 1397]

2. Men’s Fanatics Branded Black LA Knight Logo T-Shirt (20) [1293]

3. Men’s Black Rhea Ripley She’s My Mami T-Shirt (17) [1220]

4. Men’s Black Cody Rhodes Claim Your Kingdom T-Shirt (14) [1189]

5. Men’s Black The Usos Down Since Always T-Shirt (14) [1165]

6. Men’s Yellow LA Knight YEAH! T-Shirt (14) [1158]

7. Men’s Black Roman Reigns The Only One T-Shirt (13) [1167]

8. Men’s Red The Usos The Real Ones T-Shirt (13) [1098]

9. Men’s Black Stone Cold Steve Austin 3:16 T-Shirt (12) [1154]

10. Men’s Black nWo Retro T-Shirt (10) [1121]

Knight will battle Sheamus in a singles match on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. At SummerSlam, Knight and Sheamus will work a battle royal.