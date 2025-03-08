LA Knight Vows To Defend WWE United States Championship Worldwide

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a championship rematch to reclaim the WWE United States Championship.

Nakamura had ended Knight’s first reign by winning the title at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. After the show, WWE released an interview with Knight, where he discussed his championship victory and his plans to take the title international.

“It’s been too long, man. Way too long. What I need to do is I need to get these [sideplates] off here. What I need to do is get that LA Knight back on there. What I need to do is get that strap on, and what I need to do is take this title back to places, maybe that it once was, but to places that it’s never been. What I need to do is take this title all over the damn world. I think we’re going to Europe not too long from now, and the US Champ, the US Title, coming on over there, and I’ll tell you what, just the same as here in the US, you can all pledge allegiance to the champ of the United States, with everybody saying, ‘LA Knight.’ Two times, we did it again.”

Knight also reflected on his career journey, admitting that at one point, he thought it was coming to an end. However, with the United States Championship back in his hands, he made it clear that he is ready to bring the title into the spotlight once again.