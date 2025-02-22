LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura U.S. Title Bout Added To 2/28 WWE SmackDown

A new title match has been announced for the February 28 episode of SmackDown on USA Network.

This afternoon, WWE.com announced the following regarding the addition of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight for the WWE U.S. title.

The United States Championship will be on the line when LA Knight challenges Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura defeated Knight to win the title at Survivor Series on Nov. 30 and has held it tightly since.

The Megastar has been relentless in his quest to regain the title, recently defeating The Miz to become the No. 1 Contender and setting the stage for this incredible rematch.

Will Knight regain the United States Championship, or will Nakamura continue his reign? Find out on Friday Night SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Also in action on the 2/28 episode of SmackDown will be WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green.