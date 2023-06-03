LA Knight, Zelina Vega Qualify For Men’s & Women’s MITB Ladder Matches

You can officially pencil in two more WWE Superstars to the list of those who have qualified for this year’s 2023 Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches.

On this week’s post-Night Of Champions edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans and LA Knight defeated Montez Ford to qualify for the men’s and women’s ladder matches at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 pay-per-view.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 is scheduled to take place on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

